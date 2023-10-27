Canada-India relations on the rocks over separatist delusion

Nirmal hosts two guests to get a better insight on the Canada-India relations:

1. Christine Fair is a renowned expert on South Asia, author of numerous books on aspects of South Asia, and professor in the Security Studies Program at the Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University.

2. Terry Milewski is a former journalist who wrote the 2021 book “Blood for Blood – fifty years of the Global Khalistan Project.”

Highlights (click/tap above):

3:45 The late Sikh militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale is a Che Guevara-style icon for Sikh youth

6:15 Canada has normalised the display of terrorist iconography

7:30 Worship of a martyr cult

14:13 Khalistanis have appropriated black musical culture reflecting structural racism

19:50 Khalistanis are rewriting history

