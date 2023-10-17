Canada imposes Russia-related sanctions on Moldovan individuals, TV stations

OTTAWA - Canada said on Tuesday it was targeting nine Moldovan individuals and six TV stations in new sanctions against Russian collaborators in Moldova.

The targeted individuals are associated with influential oligarchs, such as Vladimir Plahotniuc and Ilan Mironovich Shor, while the TV stations promote and disseminate disinformation to justify Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Canadian foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Today, we are sending a clear message to malign individuals and entities in Moldova that supporting ... (the) invasion of Ukraine will not go unpunished," Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in the statement. REUTERS