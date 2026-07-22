Canada FM urges Middle East de-escalation, calls South China Sea confrontation 'troubling'

MANILA, July 22 - Canada is calling for a de-escalation and a permanent ceasefire in the Middle East, with the situation "quite grave", its foreign minister Anita Anand said on Wednesday on the sidelines of an ASEAN meeting.

She also reaffirmed Canada's support for international law in addressing tensions in the South China Sea during meetings with Southeast Asian counterparts in Manila.

Anand said Ottawa remained committed to protecting civilian lives and critical infrastructure in conflict zones, while also expressing concern over the latest confrontation between Philippine and Chinese vessels in the South China Sea.

Anand said Canada would "always call for de-escalation, a ceasefire, and respect for humanitarian considerations and human life" as fighting in the Middle East intensified.

"The situation is quite grave, and we very much hope that parties will come to the table and ensure that the permanent ceasefire is negotiated and held," she said, adding that hospitals, schools and other civilian infrastructure must be protected.

She also said Canada remains concerned about the latest maritime incident involving the Philippines and China. "Without question, the incident is troubling, and we are concerned," Anand said. "We do not agree with intimidation as a means of addressing disputes."

She said Canada supports resolving maritime disputes under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and reiterated Ottawa’s longstanding support for a "free and open Indo-Pacific."

"Whether we're talking about the Indo-Pacific, the Strait of Hormuz, or waterways generally, there is a need to remember that the structure of freely navigable waters and international law is a guidepost that we can gravitate towards," Anand said.

Asked about her meeting on Tuesday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Anand said they discussed bilateral ties and regional security. "In terms of the broader geopolitical situation, we did spend some time on the Indo-Pacific, and I raised my concerns," she said, without elaborating.

Beyond security issues, Anand said Canada is pushing to diversify trade beyond the United States and is seeking to conclude a free trade agreement with ASEAN.

"Making sure that there's unanimity towards concluding the FTA between ASEAN and Canada, that's our top priority here at this summit," Anand said. REUTERS