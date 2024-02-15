Canada, Australia, New Zealand call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Smoke rises in central Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near the Israel-Gaza border, as seen from Israel, February 14, 2024. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Updated
Feb 15, 2024, 09:57 AM
Published
Feb 15, 2024, 09:57 AM

SYDNEY - The leaders of Canada, Australia and New Zealand on Thursday called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, according to a joint statement released in response to reports about Israel's planned military operation in Rafah.

"We are gravely concerned by indications that Israel is planning a ground offensive into Rafah. A military operation into Rafah would be catastrophic," the statement by the Prime Ministers of the three countries said.

"An immediate humanitarian ceasefire is urgently needed."

Israel will press ahead with an offensive against Hamas in Rafah, the last refuge for displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza, after allowing civilians to vacate the area, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday. REUTERS

