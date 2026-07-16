Bus accident kills six in China's Sichuan

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BEIJING, July 16 - A bus plunged into a river after colliding with a road guardrail on Wednesday, killing six people and injuring 11 in China's southwestern Sichuan province, local authorities said in a notice on Thursday.

• The accident occurred in Zhonggang village in the mountainous Baoxing county at around 6 p.m.

• One of those reported hurt sustained serious injury but is in a stable condition.

• 17 people were on board the bus, as per the vehicle capacity limit.

• Rescue efforts concluded early on Thursday and an investigation into the accident is underway. REUTERS