Bus accident kills six in China's Sichuan
BEIJING, July 16 - A bus plunged into a river after colliding with a road guardrail on Wednesday, killing six people and injuring 11 in China's southwestern Sichuan province, local authorities said in a notice on Thursday.
• The accident occurred in Zhonggang village in the mountainous Baoxing county at around 6 p.m.
• One of those reported hurt sustained serious injury but is in a stable condition.
• 17 people were on board the bus, as per the vehicle capacity limit.
• Rescue efforts concluded early on Thursday and an investigation into the accident is underway. REUTERS