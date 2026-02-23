Straitstimes.com header logo

19 killed in Nepal bus crash, including one Briton

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Only nine of the dead have been identified so far, they said, adding that the bus was carrying 44 people in all.

Only nine of the dead have been identified so far, the police said, adding that the bus was carrying 44 people in all.

PHOTO: AFP

Google Preferred Source badge

KATHMANDU A passenger bus fell from a hilly road in west Nepal before dawn on Feb 23, killing 19 people, including a British national, the police said.

Only nine of the dead have been identified so far, they said, adding that the bus was carrying 44 people in all.

A New Zealander and a Chinese national were among 25 injured when the bus headed to Nepali capital Kathmandu from the tourist town of Pokhara fell 200m from the road at Behighat in Dhading district, 80km west of Kathmandu, a police statement said.

The injured are being treated at hospitals in Kathmandu, it said.

Road accidents are common in mostly mountainous Nepal, where the conditions of roads are poor. Hundreds die in road crashes in Nepal annually. REUTERS

More on this topic
7 Chinese tourists dead after bus sinks in Russia’s Lake Baikal
Lorry driver killed, 30 hurt in crash involving express bus and two lorries on Malaysian highway
See more on

Nepal

Accidents

Police

Accidents - traffic

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.