Brazil's Lula says Hyundai to invest $1.1b in Brazil

FILE PHOTO: Hyundai logo is seen at a Hyundai City Store, a company operated outlet, in Karachi, Pakistan, February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Updated
Feb 23, 2024, 12:23 AM
Published
Feb 23, 2024, 12:11 AM

SAO PAULO - Automaker Hyundai Motor is planning to invest more than $1.1 billion in Brazil by 2032, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Thursday.

The announcement came after a meeting between Lula and Hyundai's Executive Chair, Euisun Chung, in Brasilia.

The investment would be focused on technology, in particular hybrid, electric and green hydrogen cars, said a statement from the presidential office.

Hyundai, which owns a factory in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo with capacity to produce 220,000 cars per year, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Lula's administration has been focusing on reigniting the country's domestic industry. In the last few weeks both Volkswagen and GM have announced major investments in Brazil. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top