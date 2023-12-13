Brazil's Lula calls on G20 to seek more representative global institutions

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
BRASILIA - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday urged the international community to work for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict, and called for better representation in global institutions like the United Nations.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting of sherpas ahead of the November G20 meeting that Brazil will host, Lula said: "We must seriously debate the anachronism of global governance, which no longer is representative."

He called for reform of multilateral financial institutions so debtor nations are better represented and suggested looking at international taxation mechanisms to help finance development. REUTERS

