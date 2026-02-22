Straitstimes.com header logo

Brazil doesn't want 'new Cold War', Lula says before Trump meeting

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gestures during a press conference in New Delhi, India, February 22, 2026. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gestures during a press conference in New Delhi, India, February 22, 2026. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Google Preferred Source badge

NEW DELHI, Feb 22 - Brazil does not want a "new Cold War", President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Sunday, urging the Trump administration to treat all countries equally ahead of a trip to meet the U.S. president.

"I want to tell U.S. President Donald Trump that we don't want a new Cold War," Lula told a press conference in New Delhi at the end of a three-day trip to India. "We don't want to interfere in any other country, we want all countries to be treated equally."

Lula, who has said he expects to meet Trump in Washington in the first week of March, said his agenda would include trade, immigration, investment and partnership between universities.

The leftist South American leader has differed with Trump on issues from the Republican president's tariffs to Israel's war in Gaza, the U.S. seizure of Venezuelan President Maduro and Trump's Board of Peace.

Lula declined to comment on Friday's U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down many of Trump's tariffs on global goods entering the U.S., which Trump then said would be replaced by 15% levies under a different law.

But, Lula said, "I think relations between the U.S. and Brazil will be in a better position." REUTERS

See more on

Brazil

Tariffs

India

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.