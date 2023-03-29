Boao forum sends strong signal that China is back in business

BOAO, HAINAN - At the Boao Forum for Asia, China’s biggest international conference since it lifted its strict zero-Covid policy in late 2022, the only physical reminders of the pandemic are the masks worn by staff, and booths offering alcohol wipes and masks that participants have largely ignored.

Even the word “Covid-19” barely appears on the agenda of the four-day forum, which focuses on Asia’s development challenges.

Only one panel discussion on the pandemic, “Ending the Covid-19 pandemic”, is being held this year, compared with 2022, when the entire forum was headlined “The World in Covid-19 & Beyond: Working Together for Global Development and Shared Future”.

This year’s theme is “An Uncertain World: Solidarity and Cooperation for Development amid Challenges”.

The number of in-person attendees this year has also rebounded to some 2,000 people – similar to levels before the pandemic.

Participants are no longer limited to close-looped “bubbles” – a sharp change from 2022 and 2021 – and they are allowed to traverse beyond their designated hotels and the convention centre during the forum that ends on Friday.

In 2020, the annual forum, named after a town in China’s southernmost Hainan province, was cancelled for the first time in its 22-year history due to the pandemic.

The high-profile forum’s relaxed restrictions and strong showing this year, coupled with the local media hype and crowded conference halls, send an unmistakable signal that China is back in business after three years of border closures, strict quarantines, mass testing and flash lockdowns.

It is a message that Beijing has been broadcasting since China held its closely-watched annual parliamentary meetings earlier in March, when outgoing Premier Li Keqiang announced that the world’s second largest economy is gunning for a solid recovery in 2023, promising to roll out policies to spur growth, especially in domestic demand.

Last year, China missed its stated target of around 5.5 per cent, growing 3 per cent after its strict zero-Covid measures severely hampered business activity, which also led to speculations that its economy was in trouble.

On Tuesday, the forum’s first day, organisers reinforced Mr Li’s message, releasing flagship reports that emphasised China’s role in leading global recovery, especially in Asia where the economy is set to grow 4.5 per cent in 2023, up from the 4.2 per cent in 2022, according to estimates by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Global growth for 2023 is forecast by the IMF to be a low 2.9 per cent, on the back of weakened external demand and inflation concerns.

Chinese economists said in a media interview on Tuesday that the IMF’s upwards revision for Asia in 2023 was primarily due to China’s reopening, which will have “vast economic benefits for the region”.

Dr Xu Xiujun, director of the International Political Economy Research Office at the Institute of World Economics and Politics, a government think-tank, said that China’s commitment to propping up global growth is an “example of how China aims to be a force for certainty amid the challenges that have hampered global recovery”.

“We hope to inspire confidence in the global recovery through China’s stability,” he said.