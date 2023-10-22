Blinken tells Lebanon it would be affected by being drawn into Israel conflict

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks in Tel Aviv, Tuesday Oct. 17, 2023, after an overnight meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS/File photo
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati it was important to respect the interests of his people, who would be affected if the country were drawn into the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the State Department said on Saturday.

Spokesperson Matthew Miller said the call took place on Friday. Blinken also affirmed U.S. support for the Lebanese people and noted growing concern over rising tensions along Lebanon's southern border, Miller said in a statement. REUTERS

