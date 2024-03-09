Blinken says the ball is in Hamas' court on Gaza ceasefire

FILE PHOTO: Packages fall towards northern Gaza, after being dropped from a military aircraft, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, as seen from Israel's border with Gaza in southern Israel March 7, 2024.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses members of the news media as he meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at the State Department in Washington, U.S., March 8, 2024.
Updated
Mar 09, 2024, 01:35 AM
Published
Mar 09, 2024, 01:21 AM

WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday it was up to Hamas to agree to a ceasefire that would allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza and pave the way for talks on an "enduring resolution" to the conflict.

The Palestinian militant group left talks in Cairo aimed at reaching an agreement to pause fighting ahead of Ramadan, amid fears violence could escalate during the Muslim fasting month.

Israel and Hamas blamed each other for the lack of agreement on a deal that would require Hamas to free some of the hostages it still holds in exchange for a 40-day truce. Palestinian prisoners held in Israel would also be released.

Blinken, ahead of a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, said Washington was still pushing for a ceasefire.

"The issue is Hamas. The issue is whether Hamas will decide or not to have a ceasefire that would benefit everyone," Blinken said.

"The ball is in their court. We're working intensely on it, and we'll see what they do."

Gaza health authorities say more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel launched its military campaign in response to Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel, in which Israel said 1,200 people were killed and 253 abducted. REUTERS

