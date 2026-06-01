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Blast in Myanmar village reportedly kills 55 and injures dozens more

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May 31 - At least 55 people were reportedly killed in a blast in Myanmar's Kaung Tat village, which a rebel army said was caused by the accidental explosion of material stored for use in mining.

The Ta'ang National Liberation Army, which is currently in a ceasefire with the Myanmar military and controls the village near the Chinese border, said there had been fatalities, without saying how many.

The BBC and local news outlet Shwe Phee Myay News Agency said at least 55 people had died, including 25 women and 30 men, and that dozens more were wounded.

"The Palaung State Liberation Front/TNLA expresses its deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, were injured, and suffered damage as a result of the explosion," the group said in a Telegram post.

It said the explosion that took place at noon local time (0530 GMT), was being investigated and that anyone found responsible would be held accountable. It added that relief, healthcare and rehabilitation for the families affected by the blast would be provided as soon as possible. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.