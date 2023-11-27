Biden will talk with Israel's Netanyahu on Sunday, White House official says

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli war cabinet, as he visits Israel amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden will talk with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in an interview with CBS' "Face the Nation". REUTERS

