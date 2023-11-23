Biden speaks to leaders of Israel, Egypt and Qatar in wake of hostage deal

U.S. President Joe Biden holds a meeting about countering the flow of fentanyl into the United States in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, Washington, U.S., November 21, 2023. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo
NANTUCKET, Mass. - U.S. President Joe Biden spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the leaders of Qatar and Egypt on Wednesday in the aftermath of a deal to secure the release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas, the White House said.

Biden is vacationing with his family on the Massachusetts island of Nantucket for Thanksgiving.

The White House said summaries of the calls would be released later. Biden also spoke to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. REUTERS

