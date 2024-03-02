US military to airdrop food and supplies into Gaza, Biden announces

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden announced on March 1 plans for a military airdrop of food and supplies into Gaza, a day after the deaths of Palestinians queuing for aid threw a spotlight on an unfolding humanitarian catastrophe in the crowded coastal enclave.

Mr Biden said the airdrop would take place in the coming days but offered no further specifics.

Other countries including Jordan and France have already carried out airdrops of aid into Gaza.

At least 576,000 people in the Gaza Strip - one quarter of the enclave’s population - are one step away from famine, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Gaza health authorities said Israeli forces had killed more than 100 people trying to reach a relief convoy near Gaza City early on Feb 29, as Palestinians face an increasingly desperate situation nearly five months into the war that began with a Hamas attack on Israel on Oct 7.

Israel blamed most of the deaths on crowds that swarmed around aid trucks, saying victims had been trampled or run over. An Israeli official also said troops had “in a limited response” later fired on crowds they felt had posed a threat.

With people eating animal feed and even cactuses to survive, and with medics saying children are dying in hospitals from malnutrition and dehydration, the UN has said it faces “overwhelming obstacles” getting in aid.

Mr David Deptula, a retired US Air Force three-star general who once commanded the no-fly zone over northern Iraq, said airdrops are something the US military can effectively execute.

“It is something that’s right up their mission alley,” Mr Deptula told Reuters.

“There are a lot of detailed challenges. But there’s nothing insurmountable.”

Israel ‘aware’ of airdrop

Still, there have been questions about the effectiveness of air dropping aid into Gaza.

A US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the airdrops would have only a limited impact on the suffering of those in Gaza.

“It doesn’t deal with the root cause,” the official said, adding that ultimately only opening up land borders could deal with the issue in a serious manner.