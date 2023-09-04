Biden says he’s disappointed that China’s Xi will not attend G20 summit

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met at the G20 leaders' summit in Bali in November last year. PHOTO: REUTERS
REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware - US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that he was disappointed that Chinese President Xi Jinping was not attending the summit of G20 leaders in India, but added that he was going to "get to see him".

"I am disappointed ... but I am going to get to see him," Mr Biden told reporters in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, without elaborating.

He will visit India from Sept 7-10 for a summit of the Group of 20 nations, followed by a trip to Vietnam as his administration seeks to strengthen US relations in Asia.

Mr Xi is the likely to skip the summit and Chinese Premier Li Qiang is expected to represent Beijing at the meeting in New Delhi, sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters.

Asked if he was looking forward to his trip, Mr Biden said:“Yes, I am.

"I want a little more ... coordination. I think they both (India and Vietnam) want much closer relations with the United States and that can be very helpful." REUTERS

