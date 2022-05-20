Biden lands in Asia with semiconductors and security in mind

SEOUL (BLOOMBERG) - President Joe Biden arrived in South Korea, where he's set to visit a Samsung Electronics semiconductor complex on Friday (May 20) as he seeks to bolster supply chains that reduce reliance on China.

Mr Biden's first trip to Asia as president, which runs through Tuesday, also includes Japan.

He'll meet with regional leaders in a bid to firm up support for his plans to help Ukraine fend off Russia's invasion and counter security threats posed by China and North Korea, which may conduct its first nuclear test since 2017 with Mr Biden nearby.

Mr Biden's trip to the Samsung facility underscores the emphasis he's placed on strengthening semiconductor alliances among the world's largest chip making countries to try to ease shortages that have dragged on the global economy.

The complex in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, houses the some of biggest chip production lines in the world and makes a wide range of products from memory chips to logic chips for Qualcomm and other companies.

Samsung is responsible for a third of global memory chip production and controls just less than 20 per cent of outsourced chips for tech clients. South Korea's largest company has been expanding its facilities at home and in the US to keep up with soaring demand.

The Biden administration has been pushing Congress to approve a broad China competition Bill that includes US$52 billion (S$72 billion) in funding for domestic semiconductor research and manufacturing. The president has recently gotten personally engaged in urging Congress to act.

"Pass the damn Bill and send it to me," Mr Biden said earlier this month. "If we do, it's going to help bring down prices, bring home jobs, and power America's manufacturing comeback."

Lawmakers, meanwhile, still have to work out differences between the Senate- and House-passed versions of the legislation, a process that could take until the end of the summer.

The White House has often used the continuing global semiconductor shortage and its impact on inflation as arguments for approval of the massive subsidies program. But analysts say the shortage will last through 2023, and the domestic supply of chips coming online will not meaningfully alleviate the crunch.

Samsung announced new investment plans in the US late last year. The company chose Texas in a US$17 billion plan as the site of an advanced chip plant set to break ground this year, with a target to kick off operations in the second half of 2024.

Face-to-dace meetings

Mr Biden is set meet new South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol soon after arrival. The conservative Yoon, who took office on May 10, has backed support for Mr Biden's supply chain initiatives and intends to join a new regional economic grouping the US president is expected to unveil in Japan.

The US and its partners also will kick off the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, part of the Biden administration's efforts to counter China's clout in Asia, following the US' withdrawal from talks on the Trans-Pacific Partnership regional trade agreement under former President Donald Trump.