Biden, Japan’s Kishida and Philippines’ Marcos to hold April summit at White House

The summit in Washington will discuss economic relations and the Indo-Pacific PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Mar 19, 2024, 09:40 AM
Published
Mar 19, 2024, 08:07 AM

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr for a summit in Washington on April 11 to discuss economic relations and the Indo-Pacific, the White House said on March 18.

The leaders "will discuss trilateral cooperation to promote inclusive economic growth and emerging technologies, advance clean energy supply chains and climate cooperation, and further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Mr Marcos said last week the country's sovereignty and territorial jurisdiction are essential principles should there be a resumption of joint exploration talks with China in the South China Sea. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Sino-US rivalry: Why the Marcos-Duterte feud is more than just a clan war
Biden to raise concern over Nippon Steel’s deal for US Steel, source says

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top