Biden holds highest-level talks with Chinese leadership in months

US President Joe Biden said he spoke to Chinese Premier Li Qiang spoke about stability and the Southern Hemisphere. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
19 sec ago
Published
30 min ago

HANOI - United States President Joe Biden said on Sunday he held his highest-level direct talks with Chinese leadership in months and said the country's economic wobbles would not lead it to invade Taiwan.

"My team, my staff still meets with President Xi's people and his Cabinet," Mr Biden told reporters. "I met with his No.2 person in India today."

Chinese Premier Li Qiang attended the annual Group of 20 summit in New Delhi. In March, he took office in the country's No.2 post.

The two spoke about stability and the Southern Hemisphere, Mr Biden said.

He added that the Chinese economy has struggled due to a lack of international growth, but Mr Biden did not see it leading the country to taking steps to change the status quo of self-ruled Taiwan.

"I don't think this is going to cause China to invade Taiwan," Mr Biden said. "As a matter of fact, the opposite, probably doesn’t have the same capacity that it had before." REUTERS

More On This Topic
The emerging debate in America: How to deal with a China in decline
Why prospect of US-China decoupling is getting serious

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top