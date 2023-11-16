What to know about Biden-Xi meeting in San Francisco

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping met for about four hours on Wednesday to discuss issues ranging from military conflicts to drug-trafficking.

Mr Biden welcomed the Chinese leader at the Filoli estate, a country house and gardens about 48km south of San Francisco, ahead of a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) forum.

Here's the key issues discussed.

Taiwan

The two leaders had a "substantial" discussion on Taiwan, with Mr Xi telling Mr Biden that Taiwan was the biggest, most dangerous issue facing the two superpowers, a senior US official told reporters.

The Chinese leader said that China had no plans for military action against Taiwan in coming years, but also discussed conditions under which force could be used, the official said.

Mr Biden said he “stressed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait”. He also asked Mr Xi to respect Taiwan’s electoral process, the US official said.

Mr Xi responded: "Look, peace is ... all well and good but at some point we need to move towards resolution more generally," the US official said.

Military talks

Beijing said the two leaders agreed to resume military contacts that China severed after then-House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August 2022.

Mr Biden made a "very clear request" that both countries institutionalise the military-to-military dialogues, and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin will meet his Chinese counterpart when that person is named, a senior US official said.

Leader to leader talks

Mr Biden said he and Mr Xi agreed to high-level communications.

"He and I agreed that each one of us can pick up the phone call directly and we'll be heard immediately," Mr Biden told reporters after the meeting.