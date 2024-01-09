Bhutan votes in final round of national elections, economy main issue

KATHMANDU - Bhutan began voting on Jan 9, the final round of national parliamentary elections that will form the Himalayan kingdom’s fourth government since democracy was established 15 years ago.

Economic growth is the main issue in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bhutan is known for its Gross National Happiness (GNH) index, an economic gauge that takes into account factors ignored by gross domestic product measures, such as recreation and emotional well-being.

Nestled between China and India, the majority-Buddhist nation ushered in democracy with the first free vote in 2008, two years after former king Jigme Singye Wangchuck abdicated in favour of his Oxford-educated son Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

Election Commission of Bhutan (ECB) said voting started at 8am (10am Singapore time) and will close at 4pm. Results are expected by Jan 10.

The country of fewer than 800,000 people, roughly the size of Switzerland, has deep economic and trade relations with its southern neighbour India, its biggest donor and economic partner.

It has no formal diplomatic relations China but is in talks with Beijing to resolve border disputes - negotiations closely watched by India, which has its own border dispute with China.

But the border issue has not been a subject of debate during campaigning.

Nearly half a million voters are eligible to choose 47 members of Parliament or National Assembly from among 94 candidates fielded by two political parties – Bhutan Tendrel Party (BTP) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which won the primary round in November.

"The most important thing the Bhutanese people need is economic growth and the growth of their own,” said Karma, 49, a voter from Punakha, near Thimphu. “Many people are unemployed and even those who have jobs get salary that is not enough to support the growth of their family.”

Both parties have similar election manifestos, in which they have vowed to boost the US$3 billion (S$4 billion) economy. The country relies heavily on aid and tourism, which has failed to recover despite the scenic nation lifting pandemic restrictions in September 2022.

The two parties share similar views on harnessing the country’s potential for hydro-electric power, boosting agricultural growth and minimising climate change risks in the world’s first carbon-negative country.

Both the BTP and PDP parties pledge to promote investment and boost foreign exchange reserves, which according to the central bank stood at US$464.66 million at the end of October, compared with US$759.16 million a year ago.