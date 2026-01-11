Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

News analysis

Beijing’s long arm hangs over Meta-Manus deal

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The Manus AI logo arranged on a computer in Shanghai, China, on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. Chinese officials are reviewing Meta Platforms Inc.'s $2b purchase of artificial intelligence platform Manus for possible technology export control violations, the Financial Times reports, citing people familiar with the matter. Photographer: Raul Ariano/Bloomberg

Beijing’s swift scrutiny reflects worries that Manus’ high-profile sale might prompt more of the country’s tech stars to chase the same path.

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

avatar-alt

Joyce ZK Lim

Follow topic:
  • Meta's acquisition of Manus, a Chinese-founded AI firm that moved to Singapore, is under review by Beijing for potentially violating export control laws.
  • China fears Manus' sale could encourage other Chinese tech firms to relocate and transfer technology to the US, weakening China's AI capabilities.
  • The review highlights the limits of redomiciling for Chinese tech firms seeking global expansion, as both the US and China scrutinise technology transfers.

AI generated

SHENZHEN It took just 10 days for Meta’s acquisition of Manus to run into Beijing’s crosshairs, months after the Chinese-founded artificial intelligence (AI) start-up moved to Singapore without apparent incident.

China is reviewing whether the reportedly US$2.5 billion (S$3.2 billion) deal flouted its laws, testing how far Beijing’s oversight extends over technology with Chinese origins and the limits of redomiciling in neutral third countries like Singapore amid sharpening US-China competition.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.