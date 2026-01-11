For subscribers
News analysis
Beijing’s long arm hangs over Meta-Manus deal
- Meta's acquisition of Manus, a Chinese-founded AI firm that moved to Singapore, is under review by Beijing for potentially violating export control laws.
- China fears Manus' sale could encourage other Chinese tech firms to relocate and transfer technology to the US, weakening China's AI capabilities.
- The review highlights the limits of redomiciling for Chinese tech firms seeking global expansion, as both the US and China scrutinise technology transfers.
AI generated
SHENZHEN – It took just 10 days for Meta’s acquisition of Manus to run into Beijing’s crosshairs, months after the Chinese-founded artificial intelligence (AI) start-up moved to Singapore without apparent incident.
China is reviewing whether the reportedly US$2.5 billion (S$3.2 billion) deal flouted its laws, testing how far Beijing’s oversight extends over technology with Chinese origins and the limits of redomiciling in neutral third countries like Singapore amid sharpening US-China competition.