Beijing’s long arm hangs over Meta-Manus deal

Beijing’s swift scrutiny reflects worries that Manus’ high-profile sale might prompt more of the country’s tech stars to chase the same path.

– It took just 10 days for Meta’s acquisition of Manus to run into Beijing’s crosshairs, months after the Chinese-founded artificial intelligence (AI) start-up moved to Singapore without apparent incident.

China is reviewing whether the reportedly US$2.5 billion (S$3.2 billion) deal flouted its laws, testing how far Beijing’s oversight extends over technology with Chinese origins and the limits of redomiciling in neutral third countries like Singapore amid sharpening US-China competition.