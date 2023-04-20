Beijing scores with diplomatic charm offensive

BEIJING – President Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders have been kept busy in the last two months by a flurry of visits from foreign dignitaries as Beijing goes on a charm offensive to win allies and partners while making up for time lost during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Countries, too, have been eager to get face time with Mr Xi and his deputies as China embarks on a strong post-pandemic recovery amid a looming global recession.

Its economy grew by 4.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2023, based on official data released on Tuesday, surpassing expectations.

In the past month alone, no fewer than 16 foreign leaders and officials have been given the red carpet treatment in the Chinese capital city, after a new leadership team was officially appointed at its annual parliamentary session in March.

These included state visits – the highest level of reception extended to a country – by French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Gabon’s President Ali Bongo Ondimba; as well as official visits by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The intensity may have gone up several notches of late, but visits have, in fact, taken place at a steady clip since the Communist Party of China ushered in a fresh slate of top leaders at its twice-a-decade congress last October.

Since then, there have been at least 33 visits by heads of states and governments, and senior officials.

Six of those happened in the month following the party congress, and included German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, whose delegation moved around in Beijing in a Covid-19 bubble as China’s strict zero-Covid policy was still in place then.

Covid-19 protocols were dismantled only in early December.

On top of meeting these six leaders in November, Mr Xi also travelled to Bali and Bangkok for a week to attend the Group of 20 Summit and the Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting.

The packed schedule of visits in the past few months compare starkly with 2022’s diplomatic calendar, which – save for the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, when about 30 foreign dignitaries showed up – featured just one world leader: Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Beijing’s current diplomatic overtures, amid strained relations with the West and especially the United States, are a deliberate means to show that it is not being shunned by key European states, major developing nations and the rest of the world, said Dr James Char, a China scholar at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

Those tensions have come as the US and Europe chafe at China’s cosy ties with Russia, and Beijing’s refusal to condemn President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The West, represented by France and Germany, and those major countries in the Global South such as Brazil, have their respective utility in Chinese calculations,” said Dr Char.

Beijing is portraying itself as the leader of the Global South, and being associated with these developing countries allows it to have a bigger say in global affairs and lends it greater legitimacy in challenging the US-led system.

“Importantly, the countries represented by the recent state visits, put together, also serve to demonstrate Beijing’s diplomatic clout since it is clear that major countries from the West as well as the Global South are proactively seeking engagement with Beijing despite the latter’s friendly relations with the world’s pariah states such as North Korea, Iran and Russia,” said Dr Char.

China’s attempt at drawing countries from the American orbit appears to have worked in a number of instances, judging from what was said by some of these world leaders who were hosted by Mr Xi.

Rounding up his trip with 15 deals signed, Brazil’s President Lula declared that he wanted to work with China to “balance world geopolitics”, and that “no one will prohibit the enhancement of the relations between Brazil and China”, a veiled warning to the US.

He riled the Americans further when he later fingered the US and Europe for encouraging war in Ukraine by arming its troops – a comment that drew rebuke from US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, who accused the Brazilian leader of “parroting Russian and Chinese propaganda”.

French President Macron, who was regaled with a lavish state banquet and also sipped the country’s best tea with President Xi in Guangzhou in a rare informal meeting, was lambasted in European capitals for urging his neighbours to have strategic autonomy and not be “America’s followers”.

While European diplomats bristled, Chinese state media lapped up the French leader’s words, saying it was helpful in “marginalising some extreme anti-China voices”.

EU-China relations analyst Grzegorz Stec describes the recent diplomatic engagements between China and Europe – apart from urging Mr Xi to help end the Ukraine war – as “tactical stabilisation” between the European Union and China.

From the EU’s perspective, this stabilisation is largely driven by economic considerations which have come into sharper focus after facing an energy crisis brought on by the war in Ukraine, and the introduction of the US Inflation Reduction Act, which the EU fears could put its companies at a disadvantage.

Indeed, it wasn’t lost on critics that not only Mr Macron, but also President Lula and Prime Minister Anwar, brought along with them business delegations numbering a few hundred each.

For China, its goals in courting Mr Macron and the rest is to limit the EU’s buy-in to Washington’s China containment initiatives, and ease restrictions on its access to European markets and technology, said Mr Stec, who is with the Mercator Institute for China Studies based in Brussels.

“The agenda that China has for the EU is not really a positive agenda where China is striving to achieve something. Rather, it is striving to prevent things from happening.”

While it might be too early to say with any certainty that Beijing’s multiple warm receptions will pay significant dividends, the high-profile visits have provided the optics that it is on top of its diplomatic game.