Beijing not returning calls, top US diplomat says

SINGAPORE – China is rebuffing attempts by the United States to restart dialogue after tensions between the two nations escalated recently.

Beijing is simply not returning calls from the Americans, a senior US diplomat told The Straits Times in an interview on Friday while on a two-day trip to Singapore.

“Overtures had been made by us to have engagements with them, they’ve not taken up on those overtures,” said Mr Derek Chollet, the US State Department Counsellor.

Tensions rose after the US downed a Chinese “spy” balloon hovering over its skies in February. Calling the incident a violation of sovereignty and international law, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken indefinitely postponed his planned meeting with President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

China maintains the balloon was merely gathering weather data.

Beijing has reportedly spurned repeated requests for engagement since then, including from US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.

There could be a breakthrough in Singapore if he meets his counterpart Li Shangfu, the new Defence Minister, at the Shangri-La Dialogue in June. Their participation, however, remains to be confirmed.

The Dialogue, an annual meeting of the world’s top security officials and organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies in Singapore since 2002, was the venue for the first in-person meeting between Mr Austin and his then counterpart Wei Fenghe in 2022 when they presented competing strategic visions.

“There’s no question that the relationship with the PRC (People’s Republic of China) has been at a tense moment,” Mr Chollet said, adding: “We feel the responsibility to manage this relationship responsibly.”

He said the US is sensitive to the disquiet over testy US-China ties being experienced in South-east Asia, which he describes as an “arena where strategically the 21st century will increasingly be defined”.

“We are very much open and seeking continued dialogue. And we hear from our friends in the region the importance that they place on us finding a way to be able to coexist with the PRC.

“And in a way that we don’t take acts that are escalatory and seek to de-escalate situations,” added Mr Chollet, a senior policy adviser to Mr Blinken.

“We want to make it clear to our partners; it’s what I was talking to colleagues about here (in Singapore),” he said. He met Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Albert Chua, among other officials, on Friday before flying to South Korea on Saturday.