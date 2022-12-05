Beijing hotel offering cheap stay to homeless delivery riders shut after Covid case

BEIJING - A hotel in Beijing offering cheap rooms to homeless deliverymen has been closed temporarily after a rider staying there tested positive for Covid-19, even as the capital city struggles with a resurgence of infections.

Wugan Hotel owner Liu Yiying told The Straits Times: “When the order to shut came on Sunday morning, we immediately informed the guests, who were all delivery riders. They decided it was best that they leave the hotel to find their own lodging to avoid being locked down and losing their income.”

She expects to reopen the hotel in a couple of days after getting approval.

“The lockdown will not affect my decision to continue helping the homeless delivery riders,” she said. “I hope that more hotels can step up to help this group of essential service workers.”

The welfare of Beijing’s delivery riders has been in the spotlight amid a stubbornly high number of Covid-19 infections in the city of some 22 million residents, despite harsh lockdown measures, as reliance on its army of couriers grows.

Couriers have reported an 80 per cent increase in orders as up to 30 per cent of delivery riders remain under lockdown and a rise of Beijing residents working from home, according to official statistics on Nov 28.

China, which is experiencing its worst wave of infections since the pandemic started three years ago, is the last country to stick to a zero-Covid policy, although there have been signs of easing of late.

Ms Liu decided to let delivery riders stay at her hotel for 50 yuan (S$9) a night after noticing some riders sleeping rough on her way home from work on Nov 25. Previously, the lowest price was 200 yuan a night at Wugan.

“I saw the riders sleeping in warehouses, in their vehicles and in sub-zero temperatures. I just wanted to do my part and spread some warmth by offering them a better room rate,” she said. She then posted a notice on the hotel’s social media account.

On Nov 26, the day she posted the notice, 11 delivery riders came to stay. By the next day, all 30 rooms were full.

Ms Liu estimated that a total of about 50 delivery riders would have stayed there before the order to shut came on Sunday. “The calls from delivery riders kept coming. We had to turn a lot of people away,” she said.

To ensure the guests’ safety, she doubled the number of times the rooms were disinfected after the delivery riders moved in. “We have to protect everyone’s safety - our staff as well as the riders,” she said.

Authorities said at a regular news briefing on Nov 28 that rest stops with foldable beds have been set up in at least six branches of Lianjia, a real estate company, in Chaoyang, Beijing’s largest district, for couriers who may need a place to rest in between orders or for short stays.

Currently, all of Beijing’s 1,400 Lianjia branches are open for delivery riders who want to use their toilets, charge their phones and heat up their meals.