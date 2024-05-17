News analysis

Behind Xi and Putin’s effusive rhetoric, issues remain for China-Russia ties

China's President Xi Jinping (left) welcoming Russian President Vladimir Putin to Beijing on May 16. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Joyce ZK Lim
Correspondent
Updated
May 17, 2024, 06:13 AM
Published
May 17, 2024, 05:00 AM
BEIJING – China has pledged to deepen bilateral ties with Russia, in a show of solidarity with its oldest diplomatic partner, just shortly after President Xi Jinping returned from a charm offensive in Europe.

Welcoming Mr Vladimir Putin on a state visit on May 16, just days after he was re-inaugurated as Russia’s President, Mr Xi spent hours with the man whom he has called his “best friend” – from a ceremonial welcome in the morning to a gala celebration in the evening, and to hours of talks in between.

