Behind Xi and Putin’s effusive rhetoric, issues remain for China-Russia ties

BEIJING – China has pledged to deepen bilateral ties with Russia, in a show of solidarity with its oldest diplomatic partner, just shortly after President Xi Jinping returned from a charm offensive in Europe.

Welcoming Mr Vladimir Putin on a state visit on May 16, just days after he was re-inaugurated as Russia’s President, Mr Xi spent hours with the man whom he has called his “best friend” – from a ceremonial welcome in the morning to a gala celebration in the evening, and to hours of talks in between.