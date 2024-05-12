Before arrest in Russia, US soldier's relationship with Russian girlfriend turned bloody, says wife

WASHINGTON - Months before his arrest in Russia, US Army soldier Gordon Black made a surprise video call from his overseas tour in South Korea to his six-year-old daughter in Texas.

Instead of a normal chat, however, his daughter and wife witnessed a fight break out between Staff Sergeant Black and his Russian girlfriend that became bloody, said his wife. Screaming turned to violence, with his girlfriend clawing at his face. Then she pulled a knife.

“She stabbed him,” Mrs Megan Black told Reuters in an exclusive interview, saying Black “had blood on his face”. Her daughter was distraught.

Black could not be reached for comment about the video call. The army did not respond to a request for comment about his case. Reuters was unsuccessful reaching him through the State Department.

Black, who was posted at Camp Humphreys outside Seoul, was arrested on May 2 in Russia's far-eastern city of Vladivostok and is being held in pre-trial confinement, accused of theft after an argument, according to the Russian authorities.

His mother, Ms Melody Jones, told Reuters he followed his girlfriend to Russia even though they “fought like cats and dogs”.

“I told them both: You don’t need to be together. One of you is going to get hurt one of these days,” Ms Jones said. “You know, because if you fight, it’s not a good thing if it’s all you do.”

Black’s arrest presents another headache for US officials already coping with several high-profile detention cases in Russia, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former US Marine Paul Whelan.

An Iraq and Afghanistan war veteran, Black broke army rules by travelling to Russia without army authorisation, and flew through China to get there, the Pentagon says.

Neither Russian authorities, the Pentagon, Black’s wife nor his mother have suggested anything like espionage as a concern. The Russian Foreign Ministry said the case had no political element.

‘Pulling teeth’

In her only interview, Mrs Black became emotional when describing life with her husband, and explained that they were finalising their divorce when Black was arrested.

Her attorney, Mr Jeff Linick, said Mrs Black had not received any of her husband's housing allowance, which he is given by the military. Mr Linick said she and her daughter are entitled to support under military regulations, even if the couple are separated.

Although Mrs Black is caring for their daughter, her husband had refused to pay the court-ordered child support, Mr Linick said. It was not until she went to the military and its lawyers that they recently started withholding some child support from his pay cheques, he said.

“It really took pulling teeth... essentially threaten legal enforcement to finally get the army – I imagine against his wishes – to finally withhold some child support from his payments,” Mr Linick said.

The army did not respond to a request for comment about support payments. Mr Linick said Black was representing himself in the Texas divorce.

Mrs Black said she met her husband at a bar in 2014 in Killeen, Texas, near his base at Fort Cavazos. The two hit it off quickly, and she recalls how he was charming and accepted her despite a speech impediment.

“He was good to me at one point,” she said.

Things started to sour around 2018, and Black initiated divorce proceedings shortly after he left for South Korea.