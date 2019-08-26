Battle against rising tides: How 5 cities are tackling rising sea levels

Jakarta

Two weeks ago, Ms Cin Hua, a resident of Kerang Hijau village in North Jakarta, almost lost her granddaughter to a flood caused by seawater overflowing onto land.

"Luckily, I can swim. She could have drowned," said Ms Cin, a 65-year-old shrimp seller who was also caught in the flood.

Low-lying coastal plains such as those at Kerang Hijau village are vulnerable to storm surges, coastal erosion and flooding.

In Indonesia, even cities like Jakarta have to save themselves from the curse of climate change, which has caused global sea levels to rise over the past century.

Mumbai

Every time Mumbai floods, the roads become rivers, train services come to a halt, and there is a citywide power shutdown. This has happened nearly every year in the past decade, with dozens having lost their lives in swirling waters.

Home to nearly 22 million people, the financial capital of India is demanding more durable fixes from its policymakers.



While floods often occur during the rainy season which starts in June, even normal levels of rain are trapped by excessive construction and crumbling drainage systems that cannot deal with the flow.

New York



The Wall Street bankers who walk to their offices in the gleaming skyscrapers of New York may not want to be there in 2100.

By the turn of the century, higher tides caused by sea-level rises could submerge portions of Lower Manhattan's edge by up to 90cm a day, leaving any pedestrian still there waist-deep in water.

Coastal storms and hurricanes, which are likely to become more frequent, would hit even worse.

Shanghai



The fight against rising waters is an existential one for China's economic heart of Shanghai.

The megacity's location on the Yangtze River Delta - straddling the Yellow and the East China seas - is what propelled it to become the world's busiest container port and a global financial hub.

But its low-lying geography, just 4m above sea level, has also made it uniquely vulnerable to rising sea levels and periodic flooding.

Penang



The water level was chest high and furniture in many homes was wrecked, while large trees were uprooted by strong winds and torrential rain.

A week of flash floods in November 2017 saw thousands of people displaced in Penang.

Flood mitigation has become a pressing issue for the state, which suffered more than 110 flash floods between 2013 and October 2017.

