Straitstimes.com header logo

Bangladesh President Shahabuddin, 76, resigns citing health concerns

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO - Bangladesh’s President Mohammed Shahabuddin arrives to administer the oath‑taking ceremony of Tarique Rahman as the country’s prime minister at the South Plaza of the parliament building, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 17, 2026. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin said he has been diagnosed with autonomic neuropathy.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin resigned due to serious health issues, specifically autonomic neuropathy causing loss of consciousness.
  • His resignation leaves former prime minister Sheikh Hasina with no allies in high office ahead of her planned return amid political turmoil.
  • The national Parliament speaker will act as president until a new one is elected in the mostly Muslim country of 173 million people.

AI generated

DHAKA – Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin, a former ally of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, has resigned citing serious health issues, his office said on July 24.

Shahabuddin, 76, has held the largely ceremonial post of president since April 2023, a period that included volatile months after Hasina’s flight to India following a student-led uprising against her rule in 2024.

“Recent medical examinations have diagnosed me with a condition known as Autonomic Neuropathy. Due to this condition, I occasionally experience momentary loss of consciousness,” Shahabuddin said in a statement released by his press secretary.

The resignation of Shahabuddin would leave Hasina with no allies in high office five months before her planned return.

Her Awami League party is banned, and many of its leaders and activists have been jailed or gone into hiding since a deadly student-led uprising toppled her government in 2024.

The speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad, the national Parliament, will perform the duties of the president until a new one is elected, the statement said.

As head of state, Shahabuddin is commander-in-chief of the armed forces, but executive power rests with the prime minister and cabinet of the mainly Muslim country of 173 million people.

Reuters reported on July 23 that Shahabuddin would resign on July 24. REUTERS

More on this topic
Bangladesh students demand minister quit over flood-hit exams
Bangladesh seizes $8b in assets tied to ousted PM Hasina
See more on

Bangladesh

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.