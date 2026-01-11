Straitstimes.com header logo

Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The truce has not progressed beyond its first phase, and little progress has been made on the next steps.

The truce has not progressed beyond its first phase, and little progress has been made on the next steps.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

WASHINGTON – Bangladesh said on Jan 10 it has told the United States that it wants to join the international stabilization force that would be deployed in Gaza. 

Bangladesh said its national security adviser, Mr Khalilur Rahman, met US diplomats Allison Hooker and Paul Kapur in Washington.

Mr Rahman “expressed Bangladesh’s interest in principle to be part of the international stabilisation force that would be deployed in Gaza,” a Bangladeshi government statement added. It did not mention the extent or nature of its proposed involvement. The State Department had no immediate comment.

A UN Security Council resolution, adopted in mid-November, authorised a so-called Board of Peace and countries working with it to establish a temporary International Stabilization Force in Gaza where a ceasefire began in October. 

The truce has not progressed beyond its first phase, and little progress has been made on the next steps.

More than 400 Palestinians and three Israeli soldiers have been reported killed

since the ceasefire took effect,

and nearly all of Gaza’s more than 2 million people live in makeshift homes or damaged buildings in a sliver of territory where Israeli troops have withdrawn and Hamas has reasserted control.

Both Israel and Hamas remain far apart on the more difficult steps envisaged for the next phase of the ceasefire and have accused each other of violations.

Israel’s military assault on Gaza since late 2023 has killed tens of thousands, caused a hunger crisis and internally displaced Gaza’s entire population. Multiple rights experts, scholars and a UN inquiry say it amounts to genocide. Israel called its actions self-defence after a 2023 Hamas attack in which 1,200 were killed and over 250 taken hostage. REUTERS

More on this topic
S’pore charity RLAF launches fund-raising campaign to support recovery, rehabilitation in Gaza
Hamas says search resumes for last Israeli hostage’s body in Gaza
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.