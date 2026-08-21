Bangladesh PM Rahman likely to visit India from August 23-25, Indian newspaper reports

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Bangladesh’s newly sworn in Prime Minister Tarique Rahman claps during an oath taking ceremony at the South Plaza of the parliament building, following BNP's landslide victory in the national polls, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 17, 2026. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

NEW DELHI, Aug 21 - Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is likely to visit India from August 23 to 25, the Indian Express newspaper reported on Friday, his first trip to the country since taking office in February.

The visit comes amid efforts by the South Asian neighbours to repair ties strained by the 2024 ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, whom Dhaka has asked New Delhi to extradite.

The Bangladeshi and Indian foreign ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Rahman's six-month old government has sought good relations with India since coming to power and the countries have been talking for weeks over his possible visit to New Delhi.

Bangladesh, however, signalled last week that a more favourable diplomatic environment was needed for the trip, days after Hasina addressed a media interaction in a move condemned by Dhaka.

Forced to flee Bangladesh following violent protests against her government, Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia in November for ordering a deadly crackdown on the student-led uprising.

She has denied the charges, dismissing them as politically motivated, and told reporters that she would return to her country in December. REUTERS