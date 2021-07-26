Coronavirus Indonesia

Bali braces itself for the worst as oxygen supplies run low

Residents of resort island also hurting from prolonged restrictions keeping tourists away

Jeffrey Hutton‍ Regional Correspondent In Denpasar 
  • Published
    1 min ago
On a recent evening at the Wangaya Hospital in the Balinese capital Denpasar, a Suzuki compact pulled up, only for its three occupants to be waved away by a nurse dressed head to toe in purple protective gear because the 60 or so beds set aside for Covid-19 patients were full.

The triage nurse working at a shed set up early in the pandemic, who did not want to be identified because she was unauthorised to speak to the media, told The Straits Times that she had asked the driver to go to Sanglah Hospital, about 10 minutes away depending on traffic.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 26, 2021, with the headline 'Bali braces itself for the worst as oxygen supplies run low'. Subscribe
