Task of dispelling doubts on Chinese economy falls on Wang Yi, but top diplomat is hardly persuasive

BEIJING - After headlining nine successive annual meet-the-press sessions, top diplomat Wang Yi thought he had retired from this much-watched arena in 2023 after handing the baton to the short-lived foreign minister Qin Gang.

Even after Mr Qin got the boot and Mr Wang got his old job back, there was still some anticipation that a new foreign minister – the Communist Party’s international liaison chief Liu Jianchao had the most bets – would be named at the 2024 annual parliamentary session.

But that did not come to pass.

Instead, on March 7, the 70-year-old Mr Wang, who concurrently holds the more powerful position of director of the party’s Foreign Affairs Commission Office – making him his own boss – found himself back in the same hall to face hundreds of journalists again; this time, in what has arguably become the main event at this Two Sessions.

With the premier’s customary wrap-up news conference axed, Mr Wang shoulders the burden of being the most senior bureaucrat to dish out official answers to information-starved journalists with scant access to the country’s top leaders.

And so the media briefing had Mr Wang addressing issues outside the realm of diplomacy, such as artificial intelligence – in which he took the opportunity to promote a strategic global governance plan aimed at shaping international standards – and, for the first time, the state of the Chinese economy.

Saying he was happy to answer the latter question, he took care to naysay the prevailing pessimistic economic outlook, and highlighted President Xi Jinping’s hot new slogan, “new productive forces”, which essentially refers to tech innovation and industrial upgrading.

Emerging industries are booming, “new quality productive forces are taking shape at a faster pace”, he said. China’s supersized market of 1.4 billion people is also “unleashing opportunities for the world”. China’s tariffs have been reduced, a negative list for foreign investment has been shortened, all restrictions on foreign investment in the manufacturing sector have been lifted, he went on.

Yet, such a response coming from a diplomat rather than the prime minister, who is responsible for managing the economy, carries less persuasion and, no doubt, heft.

This makes it even more baffling why the Chinese leadership decided to kill the premier’s news conference.

Some say it is because President Xi does not want Premier Li Qiang, who hosted his maiden meet-the-press session in 2023, to outshine him. But Mr Li was handpicked by Mr Xi for the job.

Others believe it is because the economy is facing its worst crisis in decades, and Beijing would not want to put one of its top leaders, especially a Politburo Standing Committee member, in the hot seat.

That rationale does not convince either, since China’s economy has been in a worse shape before. Even after the Asian financial crisis of 1997 hit China hard, Premier Zhu Rongji, who was appointed the following year and proceeded to reform state-owned enterprises that led to 40 million workers being laid off, carried on with his press conferences which were broadcast live.