Azerbaijan seeks ‘war crime’ suspects in sea of Karabakh refugees

LACHIN CORRIDOR, Azerbaijan - Azerbaijani border guards on Tuesday sought out “war crime” suspects among the Armenian refugees flooding out of Nagorno-Karabakh after Baku claimed control of the separatist statelet in a lightning offensive last week.

The number of people who entered Armenia following the operation surpassed 28,000, a day after a massive fuel blast on the edge of the separatist stronghold of Stepanakert killed at least 68 people, local authorities said.

Most of the victims were stocking up on fuel for the trip along a twisting mountain road that offers the historically disputed region its lone link to Armenia.

Yerevan has warned of possible “ethnic cleansing” by Azerbaijan – a close ally of Armenia’s arch-nemesis Turkey – after Baku launched a 24-hour blitz that forced the rebels to agree to disarm last Wednesday.

Predominantly Christian Armenia and overwhelmingly Muslim Azerbaijan have fought two deadly wars over the territory since the Soviet Union’s 1991 collapse.

The area is now populated by up to 120,000 ethnic Armenians but is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan.

The bad blood between the sides has been aggravated by memories of alleged wartime massacres of civilians and human rights abuses.

An AFP team allowed to access the refugees’ route to Armenia, on a tour organised by the Azerbaijani government, saw that most of the people crossing the border were women with children and the elderly.

The few Armenian men in their 20s and 30s coming out on Tuesday were forced to stare into a camera for identification at the last Azerbaijani border post.

“Azerbaijan intends to apply an amnesty to Armenian fighters who laid down their arms in Karabakh,” an Azerbaijani government source told AFP.

“But those who committed war crimes during the Karabakh wars must be handed over to us,” the source said.

‘We fought well’

AFP reporters on both sides of the border saw hundreds of cars piled high with belongings moving slowly along the jam-packed road.

Some of the vehicles crept along on flat tyres, while many other people simply walked through the last Azerbaijani checkpoint.

“They expelled us,” one man said, as he walked past the Azerbaijani soldiers.