Azerbaijan says two people injured by Iranian drones

BAKU, March 5 - Azerbaijan's foreign ministry lodged an official protest with the Iranian embassy on Thursday after a pair of Iranian drones flew across the border into Azerbaijan and injured two people at an airport in the Nakhchivan exclave.

"This attack on the territory of Azerbaijan contradicts the norms and principles of international law and contributes to increased tensions in the region," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"We demand that the Islamic Republic of Iran clarify the matter in the shortest possible time, provide an explanation and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future."

The Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan has been summoned to the foreign ministry to receive a formal note of protest, Baku said.

The statement said Azerbaijan reserved the right to carry out "appropriate response measures" against Tehran.

Azerbaijan's ministry said one drone fell on the terminal building of the Nakhchivan International Airport, which is approximately 10 km (6 miles) across the border from Iran, and another drone landed close to a school building in a nearby village.

A source close to the Azerbaijani government told Reuters a fire had started as a result of the incident.

Video footage shared by the source showed black smoke rising near the airport and damage to the skylight inside the terminal building. REUTERS