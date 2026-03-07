Azerbaijan says it foiled Iranian plots including plan to attack major pipeline

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A drone exploding at the airport of Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video released on March 5.

– Azerbaijan said it prevented several acts of “terrorist” sabotage planned by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including a plot to attack a major oil pipeline running through the South Caucasus to Turkey.

The targets included the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline, the Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan, an Ashkenazi synagogue, and a leader an ancient Jewish community in Azerbaijan called the Mountain Jews, according to a State Security Service statement cited by the Azertag state news agency late on March 6 .

Iran has not commented on the statement.

The BTC pipeline travels via Georgia and Turkey and sends oil to Europe, and also accounts for roughly a third of Israeli oil imports. Any damage to its infrastructure could drive global energy prices even higher as the war in the Middle East enters its second week.

The Azerbaijani statement came just a day after Baku vowed to retaliate for what it said was an incursion of four Iranian drones into its Nakhchivan exclave, which injured four people and damaged airport infrastructure. Iran flatly denied it sent the drones into Azerbaijan.

Baku said an investigation found two Iranian citizens and an Azerbaijani national had colluded to bring over 7kg of the C-4 explosive into Azerbaijan on the instructions of the IRGC. The authorities have issued international arrest warrants for four people.