Wuhan virus: Australia to help some citizens leave China, quarantine them on Christmas Island

MELBOURNE (REUTERS) - Australia will help some citizens leave Hubei province in China, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, and quarantine them on Christmas Island, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday (Jan 29) following a briefing by the Chinese government.

"We have taken a decision this morning to prepare a plan for an operation to provide some assisted departures for isolated and vulnerable Australians in Wuhan and the Hubei province," Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

Officials added they had received about 400 calls from Australians in China registering for evacuation.

The coronavirus that originated in the city of Wuhan has killed more than 130 in China and spread across the world.

Countries around the world are planning to evacuate diplomatic staff and private citizens from Chinese areas hit by the new coronavirus.

Governments have tightened international travel and border crossings with China as they ramped up efforts to stop the spread of the disease.

Hong Kong announced it will close some border checkpoints and restrict transportation from the mainland.

The United States and Britain on Tuesday said residents should avoid all non-essential travel to China, and United Airlines Holdings Inc. said it would cut flight service after a drop in demand.