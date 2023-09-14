Workers have become too arrogant, lazy and must be taught a painful lesson, says Aussie tycoon

One of Australia’s wealthiest men ignited a controversy by suggesting that workers have become too arrogant and lazy, and that taking away their jobs could put them in their right place.
He later walked back his remarks following a wave of criticisms online.
“People decided they didn’t want to work too much any more through Covid-19, and that has had a massive issue on productivity… They have been paid a lot to do not too much in the last few years, and we need to see that change,” gym-owner-turned-real-estate-mogul Tim Gurner said during a property summit in Sydney on Tuesday.
“We’ve got to kill that attitude,” the 41-year-old added. “We need to see pain in the economy.”
He said the pandemic changed employees’ attitudes and work ethic for the worse.
“There’s been a systematic change where employees feel the employer is extremely lucky to have them,” he said.
“We need to remind people they work for the employer, not the other way around.”
He suggested that Australia’s current unemployment rate of 3.7 per cent should rise by 40 per cent to 50 per cent to reduce “arrogance in the employment market”. That would see more than 200,000 people lose their jobs.
He’s sorry
On Thursday, he walked back his remarks and issued a public apology.
“I made some remarks about unemployment and productivity in Australia that I deeply regret and were wrong,” he said in a statement.
“My comments were deeply insensitive to employees, tradies and families across Australia who are affected by these cost-of-living pressures and job losses.”
Mr Gurner expressed his views at a time when employer-employee dynamics are experiencing significant shifts over issues like remote work and pay.
Changing perspectives on work have been a hot topic online, spawning hashtags such as “quiet quitting”, a phrase coined to describe the choice to no longer exceed expectations of employers; and “lazy-girl jobs”, a term referring to roles that are both well-compensated and flexible, promoting a better work-life equilibrium.
A video of Mr Gurner’s comments, which was shared by the Australian Financial Review (AFR), has gone viral, attracting more than 23 million views and strong criticism online.
Mr Gurner previously made headlines by suggesting young people cannot afford homes because they spend too much on avocado toast.
‘Cartoon supervillain’
The criticism spanned political lines in Australia, with Labor MP Jerome Laxale likening Mr Gurner’s words to those of a “cartoon supervillain” and Liberal MP Keith Wolahan slamming them as “incredibly out of touch”.
“The loss of a job is not a number. It sees people on the streets and dependent upon food banks,” Mr Wolahan told the AFR.
United States Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to highlight the staggering gulf between the salaries of chief executives and rank-and-file workers.
Writing for The Guardian, Australian activist and playwright Van Badham said Mr Gurner is “engaging in that ancient neoliberal habit of dehumanising working people as some kind of acceptably expendable other”.
She added: “These people inflict the pain of unemployment on the rest of us as one might torture a rat with an overcharged electrode – except they don’t even oblige themselves to drop the body in a bin if the rat happens to die.”
But others – like Minerals Council of Australia chairman Andrew Michelmore – have defended him.
“Employees have got used to earning the same amount of money but not putting in the same hours,” Mr Michelmore told the AFR.
Mr Gurner, CEO and founder of Gurner Group, has an estimated worth of A$929 million (S$814.6 million).
He has previously spoken about how loans from his grandfather and former boss helped him get his start as a business owner.
In 2023, he came in at 192 on AFR’s Rich 250 List.
Mr Gurner has also talked about his dedication to “biohacking” to maintain his health and youth.
“Anything that is out there, I’ve done it. From micro-dosing mushrooms to infrared saunas, to steam baths and Oura rings… lymphatic drainage … everything. I want to try everything and see what works for me,” he told Forbes in November 2022.