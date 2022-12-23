With China ties still thawing, Australia looks to double India trade

SYDNEY – Australia is eyeing India’s burgeoning middle class to help offset the economic damage wrought to some of its major exports by the twin headwinds of Covid-19 and heavy restrictions imposed by its biggest trade partner, China.

With a middle-to-high income population of about 85 million people, according to Pew Research – roughly three times Australia’s total population – India is seen as a prime target for sectors from education and minerals to tourism and wine, all of which were hit badly by the pandemic and worsening relations with China.

Bilateral trade is expected to more than double to around A$60 billion (S$54 billion) over the next five years, after a pact that cuts or eliminates tariffs on a number of goods and services, and gives greater recognition of professional qualifications, comes into place on Dec 29.

While that is still just a sliver of Australia’s two-way trade of A$280 billion with China, India is widely recognised as a huge piece of the country’s diversification puzzle.

Australia’s efforts are paying off, just as its relationship with China is also showing signs of thawing. Between April and October this year, India’s imports of Australian goods climbed to US$12.3 billion (S$166 billion), up 48 per cent from a year ago.

The mood is buoyant and Dr Ajay Sahai, director-general of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations, expects to see a further boost in coming years.

“Coal, copper, aluminium, cobalt we can see a sizable jump in all of this. Wine imports too would go up,” Dr Sahai said in an interview, referring to the potential benefits from the deal.

Australia, where the Indian diaspora represents about 3 per cent of the population, established the Centre for Australia-India Relations in 2022 to promote policy dialogue and administer scholarship and fellowship programmes, among other things.

India and Australia are also part of a multi-year programme to help Australian businesses compete in India and will this year host a leadership dialogue, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely in attendance.

Here are four sectors poised to benefit from stronger Australia-India ties.

Education

When international borders reopened in early 2022, Australia’s higher education sector faced the daunting task of rebuilding the lucrative international student market. The job was made more difficult by China’s insistence until recently on pursuing a Covid-zero strategy, which meant students from the mainland were largely unable to return to Australian campuses.

At the University of Sydney, 2022 marked the highest-ever international enrolments from outside China, said Vice-Chancellor Mark Scott said, with the surge driven by numbers from India. There was growth across all faculties and schools. After a recruitment trip to India in September, he is hopeful of further gains in 2023.

At the end of October, 121,868 Indian students were enrolled in the country, a decrease of about 13,300 from 2019. By comparison, enrolments from China are nowhere close to their pre-pandemic highs.

Universities expect to see a further jump in demand from India as under the new trade agreement, Indian graduates from select streams will qualify for the right to stay in Australia for longer to work, as well as the promise of mutual recognition of education qualifications.

Tourism