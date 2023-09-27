Winston Peters may be kingmaker in New Zealand election, poll shows

WELLINGTON - Maverick New Zealand politician Winston Peters could return from the wilderness to once again be the kingmaker in a New Zealand election, according to the latest opinion poll.

Support for Mr Peters’ nationalist New Zealand First Party rose to 6 per cent in a 1News/Verian poll published Wednesday in Wellington, above the 5 per cent required to get back into Parliament.

The main opposition National Party, which fell one percentage point to 36 per cent in the poll, would need the support of Mr Peters and the ACT Party, on 12 per cent, to reach a majority in Parliament.

The ruling Labour Party, which fell 1 point to 26 per cent, has no route to retaining power on these poll results.

Labour’s share of the vote combined with the Green Party’s 13 per cent and the Maori Party’s 2 per cent isn’t enough for a majority.

Unlike National, Labour has ruled out working with Mr Peters to form a government. The election will be held on Oct 14.

A return to Parliament for New Zealand First would be a stunning comeback for Mr Peters.

The 78-year-old’s political career looked over when his party failed to get over the 5 per cent threshold at the previous election in 2020.

Mr Peters, who first entered Parliament in 1979, founded New Zealand First in 1993 and has supported both National and Labour administrations since then. His roles have included deputy prime minister and foreign minister.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon will be hoping these poll results aren’t replicated at the election. Mr Peters and ACT leader David Seymour dislike each other, and a three-way governing arrangement could be difficult to manage. BLOOMBERG