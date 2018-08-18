Win a wedding package, complete with three-course McMeal and cake, to get married in McDonald's Australia

In Singapore, McDonald's is well known as a place for family outings, children's birthday parties, and even study sessions. Down Under, the popular fast-food chain is looking to host another milestone event - a once-in-a-lifetime wedding party, and the first to be held in McDonald's Australia.

Daily Mail Australia reports that Australian radio station Wave FM is organising a competition for people to win a wedding party at a newly refurbished McDonald's outlet in Warilla, New South Wales in September.

The competition was launched on Wednesday (Aug 15) and will end on two weeks later on Aug 29. Participants must be at least 18 years old, and residents of New South Wales.

Contestants must fill out a form at Wave FM's website. A group of finalists will be selected by Aug 30, after which people will vote for the winning couple.

The lucky duo will get to entertain a minimum of 25 guests who will be treated to a three course meal that includes fries and gourmet burgers. Guests can choose either chicken or beef in their burgers.

As part of the package, the couple will also get flowers, rings, decorations, outfits, two wedding limousines, a honeymoon voucher, and most notably a McDonald's-inspired wedding cake. In total, the package is worth A$10,000 (S$10,000).

So far, four couples have gotten married at McDonald's outlets worldwide, but none in Australia.