What it should have been

In our report, "Western Australia finally reopens its borders" on March 3, we said that international visitors arriving in Western Australia from Singapore and elsewhere must be fully vaccinated and need to undergo seven days of self-quarantine. We also said that they must conduct Covid-19 testing within 24 hours following arrival and then do either a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on or after the sixth day, or an antigen rapid test (ART) on or after the seventh day. This is incorrect.

International visitors arriving in Western Australia from Singapore and elsewhere who are fully vaccinated do not need to undergo quarantine. They must do an ART within 12 hours following arrival and isolate for seven days if positive.

We are sorry for the error.