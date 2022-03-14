What it should have been

Updated
Published
4 min ago

In our report, "Western Australia finally reopens its borders" on March 3, we said that international visitors arriving in Western Australia from Singapore and elsewhere must be fully vaccinated and need to undergo seven days of self-quarantine. We also said that they must conduct Covid-19 testing within 24 hours following arrival and then do either a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on or after the sixth day, or an antigen rapid test (ART) on or after the seventh day. This is incorrect.

International visitors arriving in Western Australia from Singapore and elsewhere who are fully vaccinated do not need to undergo quarantine. They must do an ART within 12 hours following arrival and isolate for seven days if positive.

We are sorry for the error.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 14, 2022, with the headline What it should have been. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top