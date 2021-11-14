Western Australia warns of dangerous bush fire near Perth

MELBOURNE (REUTERS) - Western Australia's emergency services issued a bush fire warning on Sunday (Nov 14) for an out of control blaze east of the state capital Perth that was threatening homes and lives.

"If the way is clear, leave now for a safer place," Emergency Western Australia told residents in and around Mokine in the Shire of Northam, 71km east of Perth. "Do not wait and see, leaving at the last minute is deadly."

Bush fires are an intrinsic part of Australia's environment, with high temperatures, dry conditions and the combustible nature of many native plants contributing to fire occurrences.

In the summer of 2019-2020, the country suffered an unprecedented season when blazes burned more than over 17 million hectares, or nearly half the size of Germany, according to government data.

Thirty-three people died, including nine firefighters.

Australia's eastern states have been hit this weekend by torrential rains, with emergency services saying on Sunday flood warnings remained for parts of New South Wales and Victoria states.