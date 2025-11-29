Was Pauline Hanson desperate for attention or riding poll surge with burqa stunt?

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Senators react as One Nation leader Pauline Hanson wears a burqa in the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra on Nov 24.

– Australia’s right-wing firebrand Pauline Hanson’s One Nation party has unexpectedly soared to record popularity, fuelled by concerns about migration and a slump in support for the centre-right Opposition.

Sustaining this momentum, however, could prove difficult, as Ms Hanson struggles to broaden her appeal.