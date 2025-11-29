For subscribers
News analysis
Was Pauline Hanson desperate for attention or riding poll surge with burqa stunt?
- Pauline Hanson's One Nation party has surged in polls, reaching 18% support due to migration concerns and dissatisfaction with the Coalition.
- Analysts doubt One Nation's ability to become a major party, citing Hanson's limited appeal and reliance on older voters.
- Hanson's controversial stunts, like the burqa incident, continue but don't resonate as strongly, and the party's future is uncertain.
AI generated
SYDNEY – Australia’s right-wing firebrand Pauline Hanson’s One Nation party has unexpectedly soared to record popularity, fuelled by concerns about migration and a slump in support for the centre-right Opposition.
Sustaining this momentum, however, could prove difficult, as Ms Hanson struggles to broaden her appeal.