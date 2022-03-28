War raises concerns in Australia over energy security

The war in Ukraine has raised concerns in Australia about its lack of a reliable supply of stored or domestic-sourced fuel, prompting calls to boost renewable energy use and promote electric vehicles.

Australia is a large resource-rich country but has relatively limited oil reserves and depends on imports for about 90 per cent of its supply.

The lack of domestic supply has long raised concerns about the nation's vulnerability to an oil shock or even a naval blockade in times of conflict. But successive governments have failed to put aside sufficient supplies of oil in case of emergency.

A government report in 2019 found that Australia's petrol holdings were enough to last just 18 days. It found the nation's overall fuel holdings were equivalent to the amount it imports over 53 days, which is much fewer than the 90 days required by the International Energy Agency.

Since the release of the report, the government has announced plans to spend A$94 million (S$96 million) on an extra two days' worth of fuel for the national stockpile. But this extra fuel is being held in the United States because Australia does not have the facilities to store it. The federal government has separately announced it will allocate A$260 million to build new diesel storage facilities.

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has caused petrol prices in Australia to soar and led to growing calls for the federal government to boost its fuel holdings or to pursue new energy sources. The average price of unleaded petrol in Sydney last Friday was A$2.05 a litre, compared with A$1.20 at the start of the year, according to the FuelPrice Australia website.

Defence analysts have pointed to the pitfalls of Europe's dependence on Russian oil and gas during the recent war to highlight that Australia is similarly reliant on foreign suppliers, including China, with which Canberra currently has shaky diplomatic ties.

Former senior defence and intelligence official Michael Shoebridge, who is now at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, told ABC News that Australia could improve its fuel supply by processing more of its domestic reserves. But he said it will also need to reduce its oil and fossil fuel usage and instead boost its renewable power supply and use of electric vehicles.

"(Having) more renewable power that's available domestically and less reliance on imported petroleum and diesel products (turns) our strategic location and vulnerability to extended supply chains to an advantage," he said. "It turns the current vulnerable energy supply into a positive because it's much harder to disrupt a strong local renewable energy system."

The federal government has been widely criticised for its failure to promote renewable power, including its reluctance to adopt ambitious, wide-ranging renewable energy targets.

But Australia's renewable power generation has been soaring, due largely to schemes and investments operated by state governments and the private sector. In 2020, renewable energy accounted for 28 per cent of Australia's total electricity generation, up from 17 per cent in 2016, according to the Clean Energy Council.

Electric vehicle sales have soared in Australia in recent years, but still made up only about 2 per cent of all cars sold last year, compared with about 10 per cent in advanced economies. Analysts have urged the federal government to increase incentives for prospective buyers.