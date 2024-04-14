Vigil held for victims of Sydney mall attack

SYDNEY - A small evening vigil was held on April 14 for the six people killed in a knife attack at a busy Sydney shopping centre, which police said was carried out by a local man with a history of mental illness.

Mourners gathered in silent reflection outside the Westfield mall in Bondi Junction, which had been packed with weekend shoppers when 40-year-old itinerant Joel Cauchi went on a stabbing rampage on April 13.

Police said five women and a Pakistani security guard were killed in the attack, which lasted for about half an hour, until a solo policewoman tracked down Cauchi and shot him dead.

Inspector Amy Scott was hailed by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as a “hero” who “no doubt” had “saved lives through her action”.

Among Cauchi’s victims were a designer, a volunteer surf lifesaver, the daughter of an entrepreneur, and a new mother whose nine-month-old baby is still in hospital with serious stab wounds.

As night fell on April 14, a group of about 40 people from a local Muslim association placed flowers on the ever-growing pile outside the shopping centre.

They remembered 30-year-old Faraz Tahir, who had been working as a security guard when he was stabbed.

They stood for a minute of silence with their hands clasped, heads bowed and eyes fixated on the flowers.

The mourners then raised their hands in a moment of prayer. Many wiped away tears.

Australians, largely unaccustomed to violent crime, are still coming to terms with an attack that shattered a city better known for its famed beaches and laid-back bars and restaurants.

On any given weekend the Westfield shopping centre is packed with people shopping for clothes or groceries, with families grabbing a bite to eat or a movie.

Health officials said it would take many eyewitnesses a lifetime to come to terms with what they saw and felt.

“The sound of people screaming was horrific,” said eyewitness Daphi Kiselstein, who was shopping at the time of the attack and took refuge in a store with other terrified shoppers.

Despite early social media reports falsely linking the attack to events in the Middle East, New South Wales police Assistant Commissioner Anthony Cooke said there was no evidence that Cauchi was “driven by any particular motivation, ideology or otherwise”.

Police said he was diagnosed with a mental health issue at age 17.