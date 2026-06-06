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US approves $1.94 billion sale of maritime helicopters to New Zealand

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FILE PHOTO: An MH-60R Seahawk of The Swamp Foxes HSM-74 approaches the flight-deck of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) aircraft carrier during evening flight-operation in Southern Red Sea, Middle East, February 12, 2024. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

The purchase of the Seahawk helicopters is part of a plan by New Zealand’s centre-right government to boost defence spending.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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The US approved the US$1.5 billion (S$1.94 billion) sale of five Seahawk maritime helicopters to New Zealand, which has pledged to nearly double its military spending as it seeks to boost defence capabilities.

“The US Department of State has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of New Zealand for MH-60R Multi-Mission Helicopters and related equipment,” the department said in a statement on its website on June 5.

The US under President Donald Trump has been pushing allies in Europe and the Asia-Pacific to boost military spending. New Zealand, a close ally of neighbouring Australia, is increasingly deploying across East Asia in support of Western militaries and their partners amid China’s rapid military rise.

“The proposed sale will improve New Zealand’s capability to meet current and future warfare threats by providing greater security for its critical infrastructure,” the State Department said, adding that New Zealand would “use the enhanced capability to strengthen its homeland defence”.

The purchase of the Seahawk helicopters, made by Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky unit, is part of a 2025 plan by New Zealand’s centre-right government to boost defence spending by NZ$9 billion (S$6.73 billion) over four years and nearly double spending to 2 per cent of gross domestic product in eight years.

Wellington allocated NZ$1.58 billion in May to new defence funding as it upgrades the island nation’s forces.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said on June 6 that the government remained committed to lifting defence spending after “30 years of underinvestment in defence forces in New Zealand”.

“We’ve moved from a benign environment to a much more globally strategically competitive environment. It’s entirely appropriate that we double our defence spending,” Luxon said in televised remarks from Australia’s Queensland state where he is attending an annual bilateral meeting with Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.