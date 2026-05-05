Two rescuers among three killed after boat capsizes in rough seas off Australia

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The body of a man believed to be in his mid-50s was recovered from the sand nearby and was yet to be formally identified.

SYDNEY – Two lifeboat crew racing to a stricken yacht off eastern Australia died when their vessel capsized in heavy seas, police said on May 5.

The body of a third man, who is yet to be identified, was found on the shore nearby.

A crew of six sped to the yacht in distress on the evening of May 4 near a breakwater off Ballina, a town about eight hours’ drive north of Sydney.

Their lifeboat capsized in “extremely treacherous” ocean conditions with a 2.5m swell, New South Wales police superintendent Joe McNulty told journalists.

“Some of the Marine Rescue crew were trapped in the hull. Some were ejected from the vessel and, unfortunately, two lives have been lost,” he said.

The volunteer lifeboat crew members who died were aged 62 and 78.

The stricken yacht hit the breakwater and broke up, police said.

The body of a man believed to be in his mid-50s was recovered from the sand nearby and was yet to be formally identified, they said.

Police said an investigation had been opened into the accident.

“Last night was the darkest night ever experienced by Marine Rescue New South Wales,” said Mr Todd Andrews, head of the service.

“These two men were serving their local community and have made the ultimate sacrifice to help others.” AFP