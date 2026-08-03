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Two people hospitalised after building collapse in Sydney

SYDNEY - Two people were hospitalised after a building collapsed in a central area of Sydney on Aug 3, emergency services said.

A spokesperson for New South Wales Ambulance said it was called to an address in Ultimo, a suburb around 2km from the city's central business district, just before 11am.

Workers assessed seven patients at the scene, of whom two were transported to hospital in serious condition.

Footage from Australian television network Seven showed the collapsed wall of a large building that the channel said was located near a construction site. REUTERS